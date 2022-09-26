CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) plunged -7.62 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) stock priced at $98.50, down -7.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.24 and dropped to $92.33 before settling in for the closing price of $101.53. CF’s price has ranged from $51.32 to $119.60 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 12.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 187.90%. With a float of $198.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3000 workers is very important to gauge.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for $112.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,348,098. This insider now owns 41,424 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.53% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.19, a number that is poised to hit 3.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

The latest stats from [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.45 million was inferior to 3.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.84.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 36.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $102.03. The third major resistance level sits at $104.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.09.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.23 billion, the company has a total of 199,261K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,538 M while annual income is 917,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,389 M while its latest quarter income was 1,165 M.