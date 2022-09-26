Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is expecting -7.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) on September 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.60, plunging -2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.78 and dropped to $33.785 before settling in for the closing price of $35.15. Within the past 52 weeks, CFG’s price has moved between $34.35 and $57.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 132.60%. With a float of $493.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $495.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17463 employees.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 41,310. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.83) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +32.86 while generating a return on equity of 10.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.81% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Looking closely at Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.14. However, in the short run, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.88. Second resistance stands at $35.33. The third major resistance level sits at $35.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.89.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.42 billion based on 495,643K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,986 M and income totals 2,319 M. The company made 2,120 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 364,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.