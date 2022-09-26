Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.14% last month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on September 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $478.94, plunging -4.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $482.32 and dropped to $463.53 before settling in for the closing price of $487.17. Within the past 52 weeks, COST’s price has moved between $406.51 and $612.27.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 10.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.00%. With a float of $442.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 288000 workers is very important to gauge.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 787,798. In this transaction Executive VP of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $525.20, taking the stock ownership to the 36,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director sold 300 for $521.68, making the entire transaction worth $156,503. This insider now owns 5,197 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.82% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.70, a number that is poised to hit 3.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

The latest stats from [Costco Wholesale Corporation, COST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.78 million was superior to 2.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.41.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 37.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $528.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $521.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $477.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $489.54. The third major resistance level sits at $496.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $459.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $451.96. The third support level lies at $440.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 215.80 billion based on 442,963K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 195,929 M and income totals 5,007 M. The company made 52,596 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,353 M in sales during its previous quarter.