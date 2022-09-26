Curis Inc. (CRIS) 20 Days SMA touches -20.71%: The odds favor the bear

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $0.78, down -6.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.725 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Over the past 52 weeks, CRIS has traded in a range of $0.70-$8.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.30%. With a float of $86.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 6.23%, while institutional ownership is 48.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 9,499. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,094 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,406 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $7,651. This insider now owns 67,971 shares in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Looking closely at Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0190, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0248. However, in the short run, Curis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7825. Second resistance stands at $0.8287. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8575. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7075, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6787. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6325.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.62 million has total of 91,645K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,650 K in contrast with the sum of -45,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,390 K and last quarter income was -15,940 K.