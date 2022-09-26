Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.56 million

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) stock priced at $20.73, down -6.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.90 and dropped to $19.61 before settling in for the closing price of $21.19. EDR’s price has ranged from $17.42 to $35.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.20%. With a float of $49.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.62 million.

The firm has a total of 7700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.28, operating margin of -1.05, and the pretax margin is -8.21.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 491,296. In this transaction Chief Communications Officer of this company sold 19,502 shares at a rate of $25.19, taking the stock ownership to the 3,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 29,725 for $25.12, making the entire transaction worth $746,636. This insider now owns 46,510 shares in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to -32.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., EDR], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.36. The third major resistance level sits at $21.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.96.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.95 billion, the company has a total of 704,687K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,078 M while annual income is -328,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,313 M while its latest quarter income was 25,810 K.