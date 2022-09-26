First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) last year’s performance of -10.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) stock priced at $47.84, down -0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.27 and dropped to $47.235 before settling in for the closing price of $48.33. FR’s price has ranged from $45.79 to $66.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.30%. With a float of $131.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 162 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.94, operating margin of +37.67, and the pretax margin is +59.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 641,200. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $64.12, taking the stock ownership to the 205,782 shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +56.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 1.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.36 in the near term. At $48.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.29.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.38 billion, the company has a total of 132,071K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 476,290 K while annual income is 271,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,050 K while its latest quarter income was 116,990 K.