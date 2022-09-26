HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) average volume reaches $1.87M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 23, 2022, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) opened at $50.38, lower -5.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.61 and dropped to $48.40 before settling in for the closing price of $52.26. Price fluctuations for DINO have ranged from $29.14 to $58.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 11.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 191.00% at the time writing. With a float of $163.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4208 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.26, operating margin of +4.36, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 405,565. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,250 shares at a rate of $55.94, taking the stock ownership to the 106,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director sold 950 for $55.31, making the entire transaction worth $52,544. This insider now owns 9,803 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.86. This company achieved a net margin of +2.99 while generating a return on equity of 10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.65% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.63, a number that is poised to hit 4.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.25 million, its volume of 1.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 52.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.41 in the near term. At $51.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.99.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

There are currently 216,844K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,389 M according to its annual income of 558,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,162 M and its income totaled 1,221 M.