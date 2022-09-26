Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) 20 Days SMA touches -34.50%: The odds favor the bear

September 23, 2022, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) trading session started at the price of $0.37, that was -5.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3708 and dropped to $0.3465 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. A 52-week range for IDEX has been $0.37 – $2.18.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.00%. With a float of $465.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $497.79 million.

The firm has a total of 559 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.16, operating margin of -186.21, and the pretax margin is -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideanomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 5.86%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 21, was worth 19,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 19,775 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,489,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,500 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $15,515. This insider now owns 1,469,350 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX], we can find that recorded value of 6.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6195, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8421. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3654. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3802. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3897. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3411, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3316. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3168.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are 492,450K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 183.66 million. As of now, sales total 114,080 K while income totals -256,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 34,200 K while its last quarter net income were -37,770 K.