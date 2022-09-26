Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -35.89% last month.

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) stock priced at $0.2745, down -7.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2745 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. IMPP’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP], we can find that recorded value of 6.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 33.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3792, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1398. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2744. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2817. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2889. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2599, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2527. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2454.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.02 million, the company has a total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,360 K while annual income is -3,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,350 K while its latest quarter income was 90 K.