Investors finally get a glimpse of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) volume hitting the figure of 5.79 million.

September 23, 2022, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) trading session started at the price of $0.945, that was 15.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.29 and dropped to $0.935 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. A 52-week range for GOVX has been $0.55 – $5.61.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -14.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.40%. With a float of $24.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.74 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 36,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $820. This insider now owns 2,860 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 82.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 227.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 278.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7171, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8097. However, in the short run, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3150. Second resistance stands at $1.4800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7700. The third support level lies at $0.6050 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

There are 24,744K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.70 million. As of now, sales total 390 K while income totals -18,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 80 K while its last quarter net income were -2,430 K.