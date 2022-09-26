Investors finally get a glimpse of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) volume hitting the figure of 3.93 million.

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) stock priced at $11.45, down -7.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.5514 and dropped to $10.79 before settling in for the closing price of $11.86. PAGP’s price has ranged from $9.24 to $13.02 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 15.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 110.10%. With a float of $189.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

In an organization with 4100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.54, operating margin of +4.88, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 119,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.98, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.14 while generating a return on equity of 4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 44.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.36. However, in the short run, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.44. Second resistance stands at $11.88. The third major resistance level sits at $12.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.36. The third support level lies at $9.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.86 billion, the company has a total of 194,228K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,078 M while annual income is 60,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,359 M while its latest quarter income was 31,000 K.