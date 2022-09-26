Investors finally get a glimpse of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) volume hitting the figure of 2.94 million.

On September 23, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) opened at $0.1579, lower -6.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.169 and dropped to $0.1322 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Price fluctuations for TUEM have ranged from $0.14 to $3.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -6.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.30% at the time writing. With a float of $79.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1607 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 9.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 185.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2733, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9809. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1619 in the near term. At $0.1839, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1987. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1251, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1103. The third support level lies at $0.0883 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

There are currently 85,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 690,790 K according to its annual income of 2,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 159,620 K and its income totaled -18,150 K.