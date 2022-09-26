Investors finally get a glimpse of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) volume hitting the figure of 1.18 million.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $6.40, down -10.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $5.69 before settling in for the closing price of $6.57. Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has traded in a range of $3.88-$16.20.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 44.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.80%. With a float of $59.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.74 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.41, operating margin of -301.68, and the pretax margin is -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 45.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 9,636. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 123,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $6,975. This insider now owns 2,820,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.96. However, in the short run, Vuzix Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.30. Second resistance stands at $6.70. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.28. The third support level lies at $4.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 420.43 million has total of 63,991K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,160 K in contrast with the sum of -40,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,010 K and last quarter income was -10,020 K.