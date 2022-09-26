Investors must take note of LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) performance last week, which was -19.53%.

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock priced at $9.28, down -7.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.46 and dropped to $8.65 before settling in for the closing price of $9.59. LPSN’s price has ranged from $9.39 to $68.77 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.90%. With a float of $69.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.29 million.

In an organization with 1540 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22, was worth 11,334. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $23.86, taking the stock ownership to the 8,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s EVP, Policy & General Counsel sold 986 for $25.97, making the entire transaction worth $25,606. This insider now owns 34,232 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -31.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LivePerson Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.09. However, in the short run, LivePerson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.33. Second resistance stands at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $10.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.18. The third support level lies at $7.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 719.43 million, the company has a total of 75,012K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 469,620 K while annual income is -124,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,570 K while its latest quarter income was -75,410 K.