Investors must take note of Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) performance last week, which was -2.40%.

On September 23, 2022, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) opened at $161.22, lower -0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $161.85 and dropped to $158.30 before settling in for the closing price of $162.62. Price fluctuations for TXN have ranged from $144.46 to $202.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $911.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $920.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.69, operating margin of +49.14, and the pretax margin is +48.62.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 363,527. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 2,048 shares at a rate of $177.50, taking the stock ownership to the 28,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 43,068 for $178.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,705,124. This insider now owns 66,822 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.12) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +42.17 while generating a return on equity of 68.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.14, a number that is poised to hit 2.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) saw its 5-day average volume 5.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.36.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $171.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $162.66 in the near term. At $164.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $166.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $159.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.93. The third support level lies at $155.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

There are currently 913,707K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 148.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,344 M according to its annual income of 7,769 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,212 M and its income totaled 2,291 M.