Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) 20 Days SMA touches -2.57%: The odds favor the bear

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $37.03, down -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.12 and dropped to $36.615 before settling in for the closing price of $37.11. Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has traded in a range of $32.44-$41.31.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 14.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.30%. With a float of $838.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +22.61, and the pretax margin is +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 506,064. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company bought 12,986 shares at a rate of $38.97, taking the stock ownership to the 142,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Supply Chain Officer bought 12,979 for $37.70, making the entire transaction worth $489,308. This insider now owns 129,790 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.09% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.48 million, its volume of 5.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.26 in the near term. At $37.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.55 billion has total of 1,416,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,683 M in contrast with the sum of 2,146 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,554 M and last quarter income was 218,000 K.