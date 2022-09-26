Last month’s performance of -13.17% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is certainly impressive

On September 23, 2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) opened at $6.45, lower -5.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.47 and dropped to $6.14 before settling in for the closing price of $6.73. Price fluctuations for DO have ranged from $5.17 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -14.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -135.10% at the time writing. With a float of $99.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.49 in the near term. At $6.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.98. The third support level lies at $5.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are currently 101,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 682.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 725,450 K according to its annual income of -2,139 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 205,700 K and its income totaled -21,930 K.