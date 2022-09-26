Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) to new highs

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) on September 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.59, plunging -6.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.59 and dropped to $46.06 before settling in for the closing price of $49.47. Within the past 52 weeks, MMP’s price has moved between $43.58 and $53.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 4.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.40%. With a float of $206.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1715 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.42, operating margin of +37.25, and the pretax margin is +32.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 571,781. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 11,669 shares at a rate of $49.00, taking the stock ownership to the 81,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,077 for $49.30, making the entire transaction worth $250,297. This insider now owns 32,240 shares in total.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.04) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +32.41 while generating a return on equity of 44.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 3.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s (MMP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.01 in the near term. At $49.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.27 billion based on 207,684K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,733 M and income totals 982,000 K. The company made 788,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 353,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.