Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) to new highs

On September 23, 2022, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) opened at $45.49, lower -5.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.0399 and dropped to $43.2701 before settling in for the closing price of $47.00. Price fluctuations for RCL have ranged from $31.09 to $98.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -29.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.80% at the time writing. With a float of $219.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.96 million.

The firm has a total of 85000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 149,638. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,785 shares at a rate of $53.73, taking the stock ownership to the 32,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl sold 3,637 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $290,960. This insider now owns 116,951 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., RCL], we can find that recorded value of 8.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 27.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.35. The third major resistance level sits at $48.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are currently 255,059K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,532 M according to its annual income of -5,261 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,184 M and its income totaled -521,580 K.