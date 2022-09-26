Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is expecting -72.60% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On September 23, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $0.3413, higher 8.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4397 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.36 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -536.60% at the time writing. With a float of $368.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 297,375. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,843,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 9,729 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 99.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 86.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7462, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9537. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4498. Second resistance stands at $0.4996. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5595. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2802. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2304.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 509,294K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 187.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -59,470 K.