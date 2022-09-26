No matter how cynical the overall market is Livent Corporation (LTHM) performance over the last week is recorded -8.20%

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) on September 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.69, plunging -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.97 and dropped to $29.611 before settling in for the closing price of $31.61. Within the past 52 weeks, LTHM’s price has moved between $19.35 and $36.38.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.90%. With a float of $177.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.27 million.

In an organization with 1109 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.52, operating margin of +13.94, and the pretax margin is +5.69.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Livent Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 118,272. In this transaction Vice President and CFO of this company sold 3,635 shares at a rate of $32.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,980,985. This insider now owns 299,980 shares in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.14 while generating a return on equity of 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -60.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Livent Corporation (LTHM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.09 million. That was better than the volume of 3.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) raw stochastic average was set at 65.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.54. However, in the short run, Livent Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.16. Second resistance stands at $31.74. The third major resistance level sits at $32.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.44.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.67 billion based on 179,270K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 420,400 K and income totals 600 K. The company made 218,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 60,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.