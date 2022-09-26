No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) performance over the last week is recorded -13.99%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $44.10, down -8.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.39 and dropped to $41.62 before settling in for the closing price of $46.79. Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has traded in a range of $29.52-$63.30.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 122.60%. With a float of $253.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.20 million.

The firm has a total of 1713 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,144,244. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,231 shares at a rate of $59.50, taking the stock ownership to the 116,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 550 for $58.28, making the entire transaction worth $32,052. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.41) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.74% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ovintiv Inc., OVV], we can find that recorded value of 3.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.65. The third major resistance level sits at $46.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.59.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.90 billion has total of 254,297K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,658 M in contrast with the sum of 1,416 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,736 M and last quarter income was 1,357 M.