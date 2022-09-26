Now that Azure Power Global Limited’s volume has hit 1.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $6.40, down -10.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.72 and dropped to $5.58 before settling in for the closing price of $6.51. Over the past 52 weeks, AZRE has traded in a range of $3.26-$25.30.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 42.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -66.30%. With a float of $64.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.16 million.

In an organization with 471 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.71, operating margin of +48.58, and the pretax margin is -28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -27.61 while generating a return on equity of -16.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.30% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Azure Power Global Limited’s (AZRE) raw stochastic average was set at 19.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.85. However, in the short run, Azure Power Global Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.49. Second resistance stands at $7.18. The third major resistance level sits at $7.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.21.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 417.68 million has total of 48,333K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 208,300 K in contrast with the sum of -57,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,480 M and last quarter income was -593,000 K.