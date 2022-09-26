Now that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s volume has hit 1.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) stock priced at $3.19, down -7.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. BBAR’s price has ranged from $1.98 to $4.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 56.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.10%. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.24 million.

In an organization with 6242 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 76.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 16.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.93% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. However, in the short run, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.16. Second resistance stands at $3.30. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.66.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.46 billion, the company has a total of 204,237K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,545 M while annual income is 98,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 745,460 K while its latest quarter income was 136,120 K.