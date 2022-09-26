ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 20 Days SMA touches -14.38%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) stock priced at $55.72, down -8.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.76 and dropped to $51.88 before settling in for the closing price of $57.62. OKE’s price has ranged from $52.19 to $75.07 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 136.40%. With a float of $444.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2847 employees.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 498,462. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,975 shares at a rate of $55.54, taking the stock ownership to the 9,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $67.27, making the entire transaction worth $2,017,950. This insider now owns 20,679 shares in total.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.64% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ONEOK Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 221.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Looking closely at ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.71. However, in the short run, ONEOK Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.05. Second resistance stands at $57.35. The third major resistance level sits at $58.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.29.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.75 billion, the company has a total of 446,862K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,540 M while annual income is 1,500 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,997 M while its latest quarter income was 414,380 K.