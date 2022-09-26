Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.95% last month.

On September 23, 2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) opened at $2.93, higher 4.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.21 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. Price fluctuations for OPEN have ranged from $3.01 to $25.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 88.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -138.80% at the time writing. With a float of $526.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2816 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 468,988. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 115,378 shares at a rate of $4.06, taking the stock ownership to the 4,130,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s President sold 183,782 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $967,612. This insider now owns 3,518,046 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

The latest stats from [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 27.48 million was superior to 17.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. The third support level lies at $2.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are currently 628,891K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,021 M according to its annual income of -662,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,198 M and its income totaled -54,000 K.