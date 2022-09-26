Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) with a beta value of 1.48 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) stock priced at $217.10, down -7.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $217.74 and dropped to $207.5701 before settling in for the closing price of $226.65. PXD’s price has ranged from $138.19 to $279.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 38.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 810.30%. With a float of $237.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1932 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.25, operating margin of +36.62, and the pretax margin is +15.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 717,250. In this transaction EVP, Corporate Operations of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $286.90, taking the stock ownership to the 47,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,835 for $279.02, making the entire transaction worth $512,002. This insider now owns 4,876 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $7.74 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 810.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.79% during the next five years compared to 35.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.17, a number that is poised to hit 8.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.59 million, its volume of 2.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.10.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $232.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $215.30 in the near term. At $221.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $225.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $205.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $201.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $194.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.09 billion, the company has a total of 241,959K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,643 M while annual income is 2,118 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,920 M while its latest quarter income was 2,371 M.