Recent developments with Azul S.A. (AZUL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.09 cents.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $9.68, down -9.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.73 and dropped to $9.12 before settling in for the closing price of $10.16. Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has traded in a range of $6.12-$22.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.50%. With a float of $111.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13193 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.79, operating margin of -1.68, and the pretax margin is -42.23.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.05) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -42.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

The latest stats from [Azul S.A., AZUL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.71 million was inferior to 2.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.96. The third major resistance level sits at $10.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. The third support level lies at $8.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.14 billion has total of 420,882K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,849 M in contrast with the sum of -780,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 797,520 K and last quarter income was -533,320 K.