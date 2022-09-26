Recent developments with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.60 cents.

September 23, 2022, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) trading session started at the price of $2.34, that was -3.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.34 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. A 52-week range for CIG has been $1.64 – $2.62.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 12.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.80%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

In an organization with 5025 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.68, operating margin of +17.42, and the pretax margin is +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 54.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.14. However, in the short run, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.33. Second resistance stands at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. The third support level lies at $2.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

There are 2,201,371K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.97 billion. As of now, sales total 6,235 M while income totals 695,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,502 M while its last quarter net income were 278,520 K.