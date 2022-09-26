Recent developments with Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.89 cents.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) on September 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.13, plunging -6.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Within the past 52 weeks, DNN’s price has moved between $0.91 and $2.14.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 7.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 192.30%. With a float of $810.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $817.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 66 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) saw its 5-day average volume 5.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2196, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3063. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1261 in the near term. At $1.1721, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2052. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0470, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0139. The third support level lies at $0.9679 if the price breaches the second support level.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 958.71 million based on 818,540K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,960 K and income totals 15,140 K. The company made 5,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.