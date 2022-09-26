REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -38.52%

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $1.00, down -29.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.728 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Over the past 52 weeks, REE has traded in a range of $1.05-$7.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -636.10%. With a float of $191.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.19 million.

In an organization with 270 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.46%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -636.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3151. However, in the short run, REE Automotive Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9241. Second resistance stands at $1.0980. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1961. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6521, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5540. The third support level lies at $0.3801 if the price breaches the second support level.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 343.45 million has total of 322,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10 K in contrast with the sum of -505,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,250 K.