Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 318,000 K

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $9.485, down -2.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.58 and dropped to $9.165 before settling in for the closing price of $9.65. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has traded in a range of $6.81-$47.84.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.10%. With a float of $563.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $874.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 274,841. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 27,181 shares at a rate of $10.11, taking the stock ownership to the 211,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $10.67, making the entire transaction worth $213,414. This insider now owns 415,084 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) saw its 5-day average volume 12.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 54.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.63 in the near term. At $9.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.80.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.50 billion has total of 880,334K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,815 M in contrast with the sum of -3,686 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 318,000 K and last quarter income was -295,000 K.