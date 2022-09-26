Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.13% last month.

September 23, 2022, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) trading session started at the price of $5.90, that was -8.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.93 and dropped to $5.54 before settling in for the closing price of $6.08. A 52-week range for SAND has been $5.30 – $9.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.70%. With a float of $168.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.11 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.84, operating margin of +38.61, and the pretax margin is +39.05.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 4.09%, while institutional ownership is 51.78%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +24.05 while generating a return on equity of 4.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

The latest stats from [Sandstorm Gold Ltd., SAND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.0 million was inferior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 12.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.08. The third major resistance level sits at $6.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.30. The third support level lies at $5.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

There are 205,731K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.57 billion. As of now, sales total 114,860 K while income totals 27,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 35,970 K while its last quarter net income were 39,700 K.