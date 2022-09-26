Sunrun Inc. (RUN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -16.79%

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) stock priced at $31.502, down -5.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.7599 and dropped to $30.11 before settling in for the closing price of $32.50. RUN’s price has ranged from $16.80 to $60.60 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 27.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.80%. With a float of $199.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11383 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 211,514. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 6,172 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 1,578,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director sold 3,993 for $37.04, making the entire transaction worth $147,889. This insider now owns 1,449,459 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sunrun Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

The latest stats from [Sunrun Inc., RUN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.04 million was inferior to 7.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.56. The third major resistance level sits at $33.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.26. The third support level lies at $28.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.89 billion, the company has a total of 212,104K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,610 M while annual income is -79,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 584,580 K while its latest quarter income was -12,430 K.