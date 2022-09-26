Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) plunged -2.33 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

September 23, 2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) trading session started at the price of $74.30, that was -2.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.39 and dropped to $73.09 before settling in for the closing price of $75.63. A 52-week range for TSM has been $73.74 – $145.00.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

In an organization with 52045 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.51) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.20% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.73. However, in the short run, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.48. Second resistance stands at $75.08. The third major resistance level sits at $75.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

There are 5,186,353K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 382.89 billion. As of now, sales total 57,225 M while income totals 21,354 M. Its latest quarter income was 18,161 M while its last quarter net income were 8,059 M.