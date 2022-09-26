Teck Resources Limited (TECK) kicked off at the price of $29.15: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) stock priced at $29.80, down -7.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.85 and dropped to $28.83 before settling in for the closing price of $31.41. TECK’s price has ranged from $23.66 to $45.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 7.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 428.30%. With a float of $528.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $536.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of +32.11, and the pretax margin is +33.64.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 70.90%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.54 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.27 while generating a return on equity of 13.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teck Resources Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.48 million, its volume of 4.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 20.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.72 in the near term. At $30.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.68.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.95 billion, the company has a total of 521,723K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,756 M while annual income is 2,288 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,532 M while its latest quarter income was 1,312 M.