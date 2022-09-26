TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 388,270 K

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $3.72, down -10.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has traded in a range of $2.32-$5.82.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -8.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -181.00%. With a float of $115.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.41, operating margin of -3.40, and the pretax margin is -3.79.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 713,945. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,471 shares at a rate of $3.56, taking the stock ownership to the 233,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s VP-Finance & Global Controller sold 25,000 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $95,622. This insider now owns 197,677 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -4.31 while generating a return on equity of -37.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.68 in the near term. At $3.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.98.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 495.10 million has total of 128,255K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 388,270 K in contrast with the sum of 103,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 140,720 K and last quarter income was 1,750 K.