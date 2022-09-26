Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.68%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) on September 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.39, plunging -4.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.39 and dropped to $4.15 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. Within the past 52 weeks, TWO’s price has moved between $4.26 and $6.81.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -8.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 106.90%. With a float of $341.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 105 workers is very important to gauge.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 85,452. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 17,139 shares at a rate of $4.99, taking the stock ownership to the 329,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,114 for $4.97, making the entire transaction worth $75,068. This insider now owns 221,223 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

The latest stats from [Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.07 million was inferior to 3.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.49. The third major resistance level sits at $4.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. The third support level lies at $3.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.52 billion based on 344,441K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 168,600 K and income totals 187,230 K. The company made 57,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -72,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.