Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.29% last month.

On September 23, 2022, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) opened at $2.00, lower -5.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.03 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. Price fluctuations for VFF have ranged from $2.00 to $9.52 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -158.50% at the time writing. With a float of $77.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.57 million.

In an organization with 1800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.86, operating margin of +95.15, and the pretax margin is -4.61.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 478,602. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 9,259,529 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $5.30, making the entire transaction worth $530,100. This insider now owns 9,349,529 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was better than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 0.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7352, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1376. However, in the short run, Village Farms International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9933. Second resistance stands at $2.0767. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8167. The third support level lies at $1.7333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

There are currently 88,572K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 179.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 268,020 K according to its annual income of -9,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,900 K and its income totaled -36,560 K.