VZ (Verizon Communications Inc.) dropped -1.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $39.56, down -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.87 and dropped to $39.1101 before settling in for the closing price of $39.93. Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has traded in a range of $39.26-$55.51.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 1.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.70%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.20 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 118400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.73, operating margin of +23.92, and the pretax margin is +22.02.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 80,112. In this transaction EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of this company sold 1,558 shares at a rate of $51.42, taking the stock ownership to the 33,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 1,558 for $50.94, making the entire transaction worth $79,365. This insider now owns 34,961 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 29.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.35% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 22.73 million, its volume of 19.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.89 in the near term. At $40.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.37.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 167.69 billion has total of 4,199,714K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 133,613 M in contrast with the sum of 22,065 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,789 M and last quarter income was 5,199 M.