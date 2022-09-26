ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,729 M

September 23, 2022, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) trading session started at the price of $25.02, that was -5.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.32 and dropped to $23.9578 before settling in for the closing price of $26.38. A 52-week range for ZIM has been $26.24 – $91.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 766.20%. With a float of $79.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4427 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.33, operating margin of +54.02, and the pretax margin is +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 33.42%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $12.53) by $1.66. This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 766.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 51.56, a number that is poised to hit 10.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

The latest stats from [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.83 million was superior to 4.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.08. The third major resistance level sits at $26.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.75.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

There are 119,947K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.17 billion. As of now, sales total 10,729 M while income totals 4,640 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,429 M while its last quarter net income were 1,333 M.