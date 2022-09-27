2.20% volatility in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 26, 2022, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) opened at $27.00, lower -4.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.05 and dropped to $25.305 before settling in for the closing price of $27.02. Price fluctuations for BXMT have ranged from $25.99 to $34.04 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 11.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 184.90% at the time writing. With a float of $168.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.67 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.56, operating margin of +89.18, and the pretax margin is +49.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 13,886. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 484 shares at a rate of $28.69, taking the stock ownership to the 43,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s CEO & President sold 2,270 for $28.70, making the entire transaction worth $65,160. This insider now owns 120,872 shares in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +49.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 184.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.17% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1895.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.75 million. That was better than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.35. However, in the short run, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.86. Second resistance stands at $27.83. The third major resistance level sits at $28.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.38.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Key Stats

There are currently 170,297K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 854,690 K according to its annual income of 419,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 283,690 K and its income totaled 93,250 K.