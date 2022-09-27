-23.22% percent quarterly performance for NIO Inc. (NIO) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 26, 2022, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) trading session started at the price of $17.77, that was -0.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.40 and dropped to $17.53 before settling in for the closing price of $17.64. A 52-week range for NIO has been $11.67 – $44.27.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.70%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15204 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NIO Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 37.50%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NIO Inc. (NIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 60.69 million, its volume of 42.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 46.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.17 in the near term. At $18.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.43.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

There are 1,669,006K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.62 billion. As of now, sales total 5,671 M while income totals -625,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,537 M while its last quarter net income were -399,540 K.