3.36% volatility in MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) last month: This is a red flag warning

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.65, plunging -6.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.76 and dropped to $9.02 before settling in for the closing price of $9.74. Within the past 52 weeks, MFA’s price has moved between $9.53 and $19.20.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 141.90%. With a float of $101.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 298 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.33, operating margin of +87.32, and the pretax margin is +67.35.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MFA Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 32,250. In this transaction SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $10.75, taking the stock ownership to the 63,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr bought 1,000 for $10.76, making the entire transaction worth $10,760. This insider now owns 15,208 shares in total.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by -$1.24. This company achieved a net margin of +67.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Trading Performance Indicators

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.57 in the near term. At $10.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.09.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 969.15 million based on 101,793K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 362,300 K and income totals 328,870 K. The company made 109,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -100,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.