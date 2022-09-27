$5.90M in average volume shows that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is heading in the right direction

On September 26, 2022, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) opened at $9.05, lower -0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.585 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $9.05. Price fluctuations for QS have ranged from $8.22 to $43.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.30% at the time writing. With a float of $251.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

The firm has a total of 570 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 344,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,937 shares at a rate of $11.13, taking the stock ownership to the 252,783 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 21,250 for $11.09, making the entire transaction worth $235,578. This insider now owns 302,157 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], we can find that recorded value of 7.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.78. The third major resistance level sits at $9.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.23.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are currently 432,705K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -45,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -94,830 K.