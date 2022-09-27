A major move is in the offing as Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) market cap hits 363.95 million

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $1.20, down -3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2781 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has traded in a range of $1.12-$8.69.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 65.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.30%. With a float of $155.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.97 million.

The firm has a total of 1338 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.36, operating margin of -157.48, and the pretax margin is -285.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.02%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$3.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$3.45. This company achieved a net margin of -282.16 while generating a return on equity of -33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB], we can find that recorded value of 9.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5080, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0010. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2421. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3241. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3702. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1140, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0679. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9859.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 363.95 million has total of 226,797K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 191,440 K in contrast with the sum of -542,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,820 K and last quarter income was -799,220 K.