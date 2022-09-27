A major move is in the offing as Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) market cap hits 100.79 million

A new trading day began on September 26, 2022, with Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) stock priced at $0.20, down -5.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.21 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. CEI’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -40.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.10%. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camber Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 201.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 39.41 million, its volume of 24.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3408, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6209. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2018 in the near term. At $0.2152, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2228. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1808, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1732. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1598.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 100.79 million, the company has a total of 509,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 140 K while annual income is -68,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 170 K while its latest quarter income was 4,600 K.