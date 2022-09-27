A major move is in the offing as Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) market cap hits 1.86 billion

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) on September 26, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.57, plunging -2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.44 before settling in for the closing price of $3.58. Within the past 52 weeks, GNW’s price has moved between $3.43 and $4.61.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -1.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.00%. With a float of $496.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 425,400. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 3,839,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President and CEO; Director sold 100,000 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $394,700. This insider now owns 3,939,625 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 40.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.45 million, its volume of 3.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.59 in the near term. At $3.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.27.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.86 billion based on 503,716K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,832 M and income totals 904,000 K. The company made 1,881 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 181,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.