A major move is in the offing as Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) market cap hits 64.78 million

September 26, 2022, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) trading session started at the price of $2.87, that was -43.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. A 52-week range for SJ has been $1.75 – $7.30.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.20%. With a float of $7.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 285 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.24, operating margin of +9.94, and the pretax margin is +10.52.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Scienjoy Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Scienjoy Holding Corporation is 79.61%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +10.18 while generating a return on equity of 27.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79

Technical Analysis of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.46 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 321.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.61 in the near term. At $3.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.51.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Key Stats

There are 36,623K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 64.78 million. As of now, sales total 261,960 K while income totals 26,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 75,620 K while its last quarter net income were 10,100 K.