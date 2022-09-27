Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -25.13% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) kicked off on September 26, 2022, at the price of $67.87, down -2.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.74 and dropped to $66.25 before settling in for the closing price of $67.96. Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has traded in a range of $66.82-$164.46.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 30.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15500 employees.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 277,170. In this transaction EVP, Computing & Graphics of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $92.39, taking the stock ownership to the 161,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s SVP & GM DESG sold 824 for $99.31, making the entire transaction worth $81,831. This insider now owns 276,816 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.91) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.36% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) saw its 5-day average volume 81.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 96.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.94 in the near term. At $69.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.61. The third support level lies at $62.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 109.45 billion has total of 1,614,321K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,434 M in contrast with the sum of 3,162 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,550 M and last quarter income was 447,000 K.